Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

GFM MAY 2017

Here are some of our top picks for Mother’s Day gifts. Perhaps one of these items will be the perfect gift for your mom, or perhaps you can simply find a little inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day from Georgia Family.

She Believed She Could, So she Did Hand-Stamped Silver Necklace

This sterling inspirational necklace has an 18-inch snake chain and charm (shown in blue topaz). For an additional $10, write a message on the back like, “Love you mom!” $47; jessiegirljewelry.com.

Dreampad Music Pillow Memory Support

Mom can reduce stress with this ultra comfortable pillow that plays music by converting sound into gentle vibrations that travel directly to your inner ear. This process signals the nervous system to relax, calming your body and mind. It’s safe, comfortable for all ages, and supported by research. Includes: hypoallergenic memory foam pillow, embedded Intrasound Technology, music app, 6-ft extension cord. Queen (20” x 28”). $179; dreampadsleep.com.

Simple Cups 2.0 Reusable & Disposable Coffee Pods

Stop spending tons of money on pre-made K-cups! Don’t settle for pre-determined brands and flavors. Make your life simpler with Simple Cups. At a fraction of what a K-Cup would cost, you can use YOUR own favorite coffee in your Keurig machine. $10/reusable; $18/disposable. simplecupscoffee.com.

Clipso Pressure Cooker

Open it with one hand, and within 10 minutes, cook vegetables, meat, or fish for healthy meals. The safe cooking pressure indicator warns of excessive heat, so you can lower the steam with the controlled release. Includes a book of more than 60 recipes. Dishwasher safe. $100/6.3 quart; $120/8 quart. t-falusa.com. #

