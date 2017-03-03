It’s a Getaway Giveaway!

GFM MAR 2017

WIN A GETAWAY PACKAGE TO JEKYLL ISLAND

Spring Break is on its way, and Georgia Family has partnered with Jekyll Island and Holiday Inn Resort at Jekyll Island to create a getaway package sure to please! To enter, like our page on Facebook at facebook.com/georgiafamilymagazine, then fill out the contest form below to enter. Want to get a firsthand idea of what it’s like on the island? Take a look at our Jekyll Island article to see what our writer had to say about her visit. But hurry—the contest will be over in 72 hours!

Getaway Package Includes:

A one-night stay for a family of four at Holiday Inn Resort at Jekyll Island and $50 toward dinner at Beach House restaurant on the resort.

VIP Activity Passes for Jekyll Island with: Bike rental – All day Georgia Sea Turtle Center Golf (18-hole or 9-hole round) Jekyll Island History Museum tours (Passport to the Century, Rockefeller Experience, Historic Faith Chapel) Mini-golf Summer Waves Waterpark



As concern for mindfulness and wellness increases, individuals are looking to unplug from technology, step away from the stress of busy schedules, and reconnect with family members. Jekyll Island (jekyllisland.com) provides active, educational, and relaxing activities for families to do just that, and with plenty of modern amenities to satisfy every need.

Get moving on five distinct beaches, miles of bike paths, kayaking and paddle boarding tours, playgrounds, and the Summer Waves Waterpark.

Immerse themselves in the history of Jekyll Island, dating to the early Native Americans.

Connect with wildlife through dolphin tours, bird watching, guided ranger walks, fishing excursions, horseback riding, or visiting the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.

Find your competitive side on the golf course or miniature golf course or the tennis courts.

Holiday Inn Resort at Jekyll Island, with the majority of its 157 rooms facing the ocean, is the perfect place to balance relaxation with a little family fun. For additional information, or to book a vacation, guests can visit the Holiday Inn Resort at Jekyll Island website. And going on all year, guests who book at least two weeks in advance will receive an additional 20% off their stay! On-site amenities include a swimming pool, whirlpool and kiddy pool, outdoor fire pit, Kid’s Club, and playground, as well as two on-site restaurants, The Anchor and Beach House. #

Users must like Georgia Family’s Facebook page and create a user name on GeorgiaFamily.com to qualify for the giveaway.

Employees of Georgia Family Magazine, Jekyll Island Authority, and Holiday Inn Resort at Jekyll Island and their families are not eligible to enter the contest.

The winning family will be chosen through a random drawing at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Guests may choose which night to visit the island, but Holiday Inn Resort at Jekyll Island reserves the right to limit choices due to availability.