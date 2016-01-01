Central Georgia Public School Directory 2017-18

GFM JAN 2017

Every child is unique, and while some fare better in private school settings, there are many who thrive in a public school atmosphere. Some other reasons include the fact that public schools are less expensive. Today, Central Georgia’s public schools offer great options for parents seeking a well-rounded education. It’s a matter of finding the best one for your child. Some schools do better than others when it comes to test scores. Information here was gathered from schools and system administrators.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Responses omitted or listed with N/A means the questions were either not applicable or were not answered by the school system. All area systems were sent identical questionnaires.

BIBB COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

484 Mulberry St., Macon, 31201

478.765.8711

bcsdk12.net

Number of schools 40

Elementary 22, Middle 6, High 6, Alternative 5, Charter 1

Number of students 24,217

Elementary 11,381; Middle 4,621; High 5,957; Alternative 863; Charter 1,395

Spending per student $8,376

Fifth grade Georgia Milestones English 484, Math 489

Eighth grade Georgia Milestones English 492, Math 484

Twelfth grade SAT average Reading 429, Writing 419, Math 424

Top Elementary Springdale Elementary

English 522, Math 531

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 100%

Top Middle Rutland Middle School

English 492, Math 494

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 100%

Top High Howard High School

English 502, Math 496

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 100%

Top Charter Academy for Classical Education

English 539, Math 525

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 100%

Diversity (county-wide) Asian 1.92%; Black 72.33%; Hispanic 3.55%; Multiracial 3.24%; Native American 0.17%; White 18.79%

Free/reduced lunch (county-wide) 100% of students receive breakfast and lunch at no cost to them through Community Eligibility Provision.

What’s new Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Curtis L. Jones, Jr., the Bibb County School District continues to make improvements in student achievement, with increases in the graduation rate, CCRPI, Lexile scores, and Georgia Milestones. The Bibb County School District is focused on creating a culture of accountability and achievement. Several highlights include a focus on literacy enhanced by the support of community partners, equitable technology throughout the district thanks to an E-SPLOST approved by voters, supporting teachers and leaders with professional learning communities, and focusing on discipline and attendance with the support of community partners.

HOUSTON COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

1100 Main St., Perry, 31069

478.988.6200

hcbe.net

Number of schools 39

Elementary 23, Middle 8, High 5, Alternative school 1, Programs 2

Number of students 29,003

Elementary 14,283; Middle 6,448; High 8,272; Alternative 139

Spending per student $10,969.74

Fifth grade Georgia Milestones

English 515, Math 513

Twelfth grade SAT average

Reading 493, Writing 476, Math 490

Top Elementary Bonaire Elementary

English N/a, Math N/a

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 25.92%

Top Middle Feagin Mill and Mossy Creek

Feagin Mill: English n/a

Mossy Creek: Math n/a

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in these schools: Feagin Mill 35.94%,

Mossy Creek 28.45%

Top High Veterans High School, SAT 1,503

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 25.63%

Diversity (county-wide) Asian 2.83%; Black 37.48%; Hispanic 9.07%; Multiracial 5.45%; Native American .17%; White 45%

Free/reduced lunch (county-wide) 60.4%

What’s new The district’s graduation rate increased to 86.7%, 7.5 points above the state. Houston County voters approved continuing the E-SPLOST, a one-cent sales tax, with a 74% approval. Funds will be used for safety and security, facilities, technology, and transportation. Freedom Field, a new stadium, opened. The district entered into a contract with GaDOE and GOSA to become a Strategic Waivers School System. This allows obtaining waivers from certain state laws, rules, and guidelines, but still holds districts accountable for increased student performance.

Northside Elementary and Eagle Springs Elementary earned GaDOE STEM Certification. Additional schools are also working toward STEM Certification.

JONES COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

125 Stewart Ave., Gray, 31032

478.986.3032

jones.schooldesk.net

Number of schools 7

Elementary 4, Middle 2, High 1

Number of students 5,375

Elementary 2,575; Middle 1,236; High 1,564

Spending per student $8,754.34

Fifth grade Georgia Milestones

reading 514, math 514

Twelfth grade Georgia Milestones

reading 522, math 520

Twelfth grade SAT average

Reading 464, Writing 451, Math 462

Top Elementary Dames Ferry Elementary

English 512, Math 528

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 45.32%

Top Middle Gray Station Middle School

English 515, Math 524

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 39.43%

Top High Jones County High School

SAT: Reading 464, Math 462

Georgia Milestones: Reading 522, Math 520

% of students receiving free/reduced lunches in this school: 44.43%

Diversity (county-wide) Asian .43%; Black 25.41%; Hispanic 1.8%; Multiracial 3.10%; Native American .13%; White 69.03%

Free/reduced lunch (county-wide) 50.43%

What’s new Jones County School System has the support of parents and community members who are vested in the tradition of a quality education and an excellent school system. Under the guidance of Mr. Charles Gibson, school superintendent, the school system embraces the statement of Success for All through academic achievement, responsible behavior, and ethical character. The JCSS accepts the responsibility for providing outstanding instruction to all students, recognizing that to obtain this, the system must maintain a One Team-One Heartbeat approach in utilizing progressive strategies and improving student achievement. The Board of Education were recently awarded the 2016 Distinguished Board by GSBA.

MONROE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

25 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth, 31029

478.994.2031

monroe.k12.ga.us

Number of schools 6

Elementary 3, Middle 1, High 1, Alternative 1

Number of students 4,055

Elementary 1,941; Middle 870; High 1,204; Alternative 40

Spending per student $9,358

Fifth grade Georgia Milestones

English 513, Math 517

Twelfth grade SAT average

Reading 475, Writing 456, Math 466

Top Elementary – n/a

Top Middle – n/a

Top High Mary Persons High School

SAT 1377

Diversity (county-wide) Asian .6%; Black 25.55%; Hispanic 1.9%; Multiracial 3.1%; Native American .1%; White 68.8%

Free/reduced lunch (county-wide) 58%

What’s new The students in Monroe County Schools have given the community many successes to celebrate in the past year. Mary Persons High School recorded its highest graduation rate ever in 2016 at 88.04%, topping the state rate by nearly 9 points. Students at all levels enjoy enhanced STEM activities, including robotics, hydroponics, and video production. The new 1,200-seat Fine Arts Center will shine a bright spotlight on students who take part in a robust and growing music, drama, and visual arts program. Thanks to the outstanding work of dedicated teachers and staff, the future for students in Monroe County is bright! #