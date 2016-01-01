GFM DEC 2016



It’s gift-buying season for all of the little loved ones in your life! If finding the perfect gift for the special children in your life has left you stumped, check out this Georgia Family Magazine 2016 Gifts for Kids Guide. We hope this guide sparks gift ideas for you and holiday twinkle in the eyes of a child!

Lamaze Mix and Match Caterpillar

Features eight different stuffed segments that can be arranged in any order. Each plush segment has a different sound and texture. Chime ball, squeaker, rattle, and crinkle will engage baby. Ages 6 mos. +. $20; tomy.com/lamaze

Zootopia Police Station Playset

Welcome to headquarters for all ZPD officers, where Judy Hopps gets her assignments and Clawhauser eats his donuts featuring. It features lights and sounds. Includes Officer Clawhauser figure and Safety Squirrel figure, plus a mouse-sized helicopter with spinning rotor. Ages 3 +. $50; tomy.com/lamaze

Smart Numbers

Stamp a wooden piece on the tablet’s screen, and let the magic happen! Start to learn counting with these beautiful, interactive, wooden toys for tablets. Each app’s settings can be adjusted to the skill level of the child playing. Ages 3–8. $35; marbotic.fr

Maileg Angel Girl Doll

An absolutely adorable, 100% cotton collectible that makes a wonderful new friend for a lucky little girl. 17” tall. Ages 4 +. $40; perfectlysmitten.com

GeoSpace Ski Skooter

Young riders can use on snow, grassy hills, and even sand dunes! Just leave one foot on the board and push with the other, using the handle for balance and directional control. In dry, deep snow, Ski Skooter acts like a snowshoe, allowing riders to float on the surface. Ages 4 +.$50; geospaceplay.com

Spin & Sparkle Pet Maker

In just 20 minutes, kids can create up to six pets by mixing up plaster powder and water, pouring it into the mold, and snapping it into the hand-powered Pet Maker. After spinning the handle for one minute, kids can watch as their pet takes shape, and voila, pop it out and customize with paints, glittery glazes, jewels, and more! Ages 6 +. $20; roseart.com

Tiny Dancer Necklace

Little girls will be charmed by this sweet necklace. The ballerina charm is approximately 3/4“ H x 1/2” W. Personalize it with her initial. Made of fine (.999) silver and accented in 22kt gold or oxidized. Also comes with your choice of either a Sterling Silver Textured Cable Chain or a 14kt gold fill cable chain in lengths 14”–18.” $62; isabellegracejewelry.com

Melody Doll and Paperback Book

The 18” tall Melody Ellison doll is the newest character to join American Girl’s popular BeForever line. She’s a nine-year-old girl growing up in Detroit, Michigan, during the civil rights movement. Included is No Ordinary Sound, the first volume in Melody’s classic series, by Denise Lewis Patrick. 8 yrs. +. $115; americangirl.com

Enchantails Mermaid Tasi Slumber Bag Set

This high-quality slumber bag is made from beautiful fabrics and special glow-in-the-dark threading. The elegant and plush slumber bags come with a carry tote, an adventure chapter book, a decorator pillow, and wall decals featuring mermaids with their Sea Buddies (endangered species). $149; enchantails.com

