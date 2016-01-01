GFM DEC 2016

Shopping for the men in your life can be both a joy and a stumbling block! That’s why Georgia Family Magazine has created this 2016 Gifts for Him Guide. May finding inspired gifts for the men in your life be a little bit easier this year.

Oxgut Hose Co. DC Hunter Dopp Kit

This handsome, lightweightdopp kit is the perfect travel companion to haul men’s toiletries. Handcrafted from upcycled fire hose linersalvaged from U.S.A. Fire departments. 10” x 4” H x 4” D. $52; store.essepursemuseum.com

Cole Haan Preston Brief

Perfect for the man with a discerning eye and aesthetic, this clean, modern look is crafted from beautiful, smooth leather. Pushlock closures are hidden beneath the flap. Nickel hardware and faille lining. 17” L X 11.25” H X 3” D. $315(sale)–$450; colehaan.com

Beard Balm Navigator Class Man Care

Certified organic, it utilizes Jojoba and Babassu oils to penetrate and moisturize with no greasy after feel. Baobab is rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids. Beeswax seals in moisture while providing styling hold. 2 oz. $16; badgerbalm.com

Clarisonic Alpha Fit Men’s Cleansing

The modern man’s ultimate skin-cleansing device that was engineered for men’s tougher and thicker skin. While most men may not wear makeup, they still need deep cleansing to get rid of dirt, oil, sweat, and air pollution—especially post-gym. The waterproof and super-compact new design fits easily into your gym bag and will hardly take up space when you travel, plus it comes with a USB charger, making it convenient to re-charge. $219; clarisonic.com

Krups Savoy 12 Cup Thermal Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers will enjoy having their coffee waiting for them when they wake up. This programmable digital coffee maker offers a selection of brewing strengths, an easy view of the water level, and pauses for instant enjoyment. Thermal carafe keeps it warm for hours. $100; everythingkitchens.com

Handmade Leather Journal Notebook Refillable Diary

Made of handcrafted 100% leather, it is a sophisticated way to take notes or inspire some writing. 8.5 inches, Refillable. $30; rustico.com

Gaea Greek Gift Basket

Olive lovers will enjoy this gift basket of award-winning EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), Gaea fresh (17 oz. bottle); organic extra virgin olive oil (17 oz. bottle); ancient Greek balsamic, oxymelo (8.5 oz. bottle); Gaea Greek vinaigrette—a blend of EVOO, balsamic vinegar, and thyme honey (8.5 oz.); pitted Kalamata olives (10.2 oz. jar); pimento-stuffed green olives (10.4 oz. jar); pitted green olives with lemon & oregano (2.3 oz. pouch); pitted green olives with chili & black pepper (2.3 oz. pouch); mixed olives marinated with basil & lemon (5.3 oz. pouch); Gaea’s unique, sundried tomato spread (3.5 oz. jar); and authentic Kalamata olive spread (3.5 oz. jar). $105; gaeaus.com

Tile Mate

Keep track of stuff with these tracking tiles. Simply attach the tile to anything you don’t want to lose, and it can be quickly located using a smartphone. $25/each; $70/4 tiles; $130/8 tiles; thetileapp.com

Natural Sound Soother With Mood Light

White noise and nature sounds (babbling brook, chirping crickets, gentle rain, thunderstorm, and autumn wind) aid relaxation and sleep. Sounds play continuously or turn off after 15, 30, or 45 minutes. Tap the top to turn on the 10-second white LED nightlight or slide a switch to engage the color-changing mood light. Rotary volume control and pillow speaker for private listening. A thoughtful gift for anyone struggling with their sleep. $50; sharperimage.com

