Children’s Essay Contest

GFM FEB 2017
WHY SUMMER CAMP IS AWESOME!
Parents, are you looking for an exciting way to get your kids writing? Have them enter our essay contest!
Due: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3
Submissions: Fill out the registration form below. Parents must have or sign up for a user account on the website for the submission to be accepted.
Children ages 8-12 should write an essay of no more than 500 words describing why they enjoy summer camp. Six winning children will be selected by the magazine staff (three ages 8-9 and three ages 10-12), and winning essays will be printed in the May issue of Georgia Family Magazine, as well as appearing on the website at GeorgiaFamily.com. Winners will also receive an age-appropriate book as a prize.
Contest Rules:
- Essays must be submitted on the website by the deadline. Anything received after the deadline will be disqualified.
- Essays will be judged based on originality.
- Essays must be the child’s own, previously unpublished work.
- The submission form must be filled out completely to be accepted.
- Georgia Family reserves the right to use any submitted work, regardless of winning status, in future publications, on its website, or on its social media for promotional purposes. #