Children’s Essay Contest

GFM FEB 2017

WHY SUMMER CAMP IS AWESOME!

Parents, are you looking for an exciting way to get your kids writing? Have them enter our essay contest!

Due: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3

Submissions: Fill out the registration form below. Parents must have or sign up for a user account on the website for the submission to be accepted.

Children ages 8-12 should write an essay of no more than 500 words describing why they enjoy summer camp. Six winning children will be selected by the magazine staff (three ages 8-9 and three ages 10-12), and winning essays will be printed in the May issue of Georgia Family Magazine, as well as appearing on the website at GeorgiaFamily.com. Winners will also receive an age-appropriate book as a prize.

Contest Rules: