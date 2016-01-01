Central Georgia Private School Directory 2017-18

GFM JAN 2017

Georgia Family invited all private schools in Middle Georgia to be a part of the Annual Private School Directory. These schools are accredited through organizations such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Southern Association of Independent Schools, and the Georgia Accrediting Commission. The information in this guide was obtained via a survey conducted directly with these schools.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Responses omitted or listed with n/a means the questions were either not applicable or were not answered by the school system. All area systems were sent identical questionnaires. If a school did not return our questionaire they were not included. Be sure to ask the schools of interest to you if the listed tuition is for 2016/2017 or for 2017/2018. We do not list non-academic grades (grades below K5).

CENTRAL FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

8460 Hawkinsville Rd., Macon, 31216

478.788.6909

cfcalancers.org

Head of School Josh Queen

Founded 1970

Religious affiliation Baptist

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 310

Average class size 15

Student to teacher ratio 12:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 90%

Teachers holding master’s 20%

Tutoring available Yes

Grade foreign language first offered 10

Language offered Spanish

AP courses no

Average SAT n/a

Music 1–12

Drama 6–12

Visual art 1–12

Varsity sports Cross country, track, football, softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, cheerleading

Tuition lower: $4,200 | upper: $7,980

Students receiving financial aid 35%

Uniform no

What’s new Students have the ability to earn college and high school credit through the Move on When Ready (MOWR) program. Currently partnering with MGSU, GMC, Toccoa Falls College, and Truett McConnell University.

CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP ACADEMY

621 Walnut St., Warner Robins, 31093

478.975.0806

cfaeagles.com

Head of School Dr. Veronica G. Bee

Founded 1999

Religious affiliation non-denominational

Grades K5–7

Total number of students 158

Average class size 12–15

Student to teacher ratio 1:15

Teachers holding master’s 2%

Tutoring available Yes

Grade foreign language first offered n/a

Language offered none

Music none

Drama K5–7

Visual art no

Tuition lower: $3,600 | upper: $4,100

Students receiving financial aid n/a

Uniform Yes

What’s new: New activities at Christian Fellowship Academy include “Exploring God’s World of Countries.” Through this concept, students learn how other children in different countries live their daily lives.

COVENANT ACADEMY

4652 Ayers Rd., Macon, 31210

478.471.0285

covenantacademy.net

Head of School J. Alan Wood

Founded 1987

Religious affiliation Christian

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 383

Average class size 15

Student to teacher ratio n/a

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 95%

Teachers holding master’s 48%

Tutoring available Yes

Grade foreign language first offered 4

Languages offered Spanish, Latin

AP courses Yes

Average SAT n/a

Music K5–12

Drama 4–12

Visual art K5–12

Varsity sports Football, basketball, baseball, cross country, track, swimming, cheerleading, golf, soccer, wrestling, tennis

Tuition lower: $3,789–$10,473 | upper: $11,097

Students receiving financial aid 32%

Uniform Yes

What’s new Covenant’s 2016 graduates include a National Merit Finalist, Presidential Scholarship recipients, and a UGA Honor Program recipient. In 2016, student athletes signed with Georgetown University, Winthrop University, and South Georgia College. Fine arts continues to expand.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN DAY SCHOOL

5671 Calvin Dr., Macon, 31210

478.477.6505

fpdmacon.org

Head of School Gregg Thompson

Founded 1970

Religious affiliation Presbyterian

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 922

Average class size 16

Student to teacher ratio 12:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 100%

Teachers holding master’s 70%

Tutoring available Yes

Grade foreign language first offered 1st

Languages offered French, Spanish, Latin

AP courses Yes

Average SAT N/a

Music K5–12

Drama 3–12

Visual art K5–12

Varsity sports Baseball, basketball, cheer, competition cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, gymnastics, shooting, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field, volleyball, wrestling, lacrosse

Tuition lower: $4,150 (half day PK3) | $6,720 (full day PK) | $13,820 (upper)

Students receiving financial aid 31%

Uniform Yes

What’s new Diploma endorsement opportunities in STEM and Fine Arts, an elementary garden-to-table program, and new options to earn college credit. In addition to 19 AP courses, there are dual enrollment and dual credit courses.

FULLINGTON ACADEMY

264 Pine Ave., Pinehurst, 31070

229.645.3383

fullingtonacademy.com

Head of School Ken Shealy

Founded 1970

Religious affiliation non-denominational

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 281

Student to teacher ratio 18:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 95%

Average class size n/a

Teachers holding master’s 33%

Tutoring available Yes

Grade foreign language first offered 10

Language offered Spanish

AP courses no

Average SAT n/a

Music K5-8

Drama 9-12

Visual art 1–4

Varsity sports Football, basketball, baseball, softball, track & field, cheerleading, tennis, golf, shotgun, wrestling

Tuition $5,700

Students receiving financial aid none

Uniform no

What’s new Fullington Academy participates in the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program; has a successful middle and high school FFA program; two brand new buildings on campus; and added wrestling as a varsity sport.

MONTESSORI OF MACON

855 Tolliver Pl., Macon, 31210

478.757.8927

montessoriofmacon.org

Head of School Michele Scott

Founded 1991

Religious affiliation none

Grades K5–8

Total number of students 140

Average class sizes 20

Student to teacher ratio 10:1

Teachers holding master’s 45%

Teacher retention rate 95%

Tutoring available no

Grade foreign language first offered 4

Languages offered Spanish, French

Music K5–8

Drama 4–8

Visual art K5–8

Tuition lower: $7,900 | upper: $8,400

Students receiving financial aid 8%

Uniform no

What’s new Montessori of Macon offers an accredited Montessori education for children 18 months through 8th grade. Schedule an appointment to observe in our classrooms and to learn more about the benefits of a Montessori education.

MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY

851 Orange St., Macon, 31201

478.751.3240

mountdesales.net

Head of School David Held

Founded 1876

Religious affiliation Catholic

Grades 6–12

Total number of students 613

Average class size 17

Student to teacher ratio n/a

Graduation rate n/a

Attending college n/a

Teachers holding master’s 68%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered 6

Languages offered French, Spanish, Latin

AP courses 21

Average SAT

Reading 656

Writing 660

Math 642

Music 6–12

Drama 8–12

Visual art 6–12

Varsity sports Baseball, softball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track, wrestling, volleyball, lacrosse, clay target shooting, club archery

Tuition $12,330

Students receiving financial aid 35%

Uniform yes

What’s new AP Environmental Science test class for the College Board’s AP with WE Service Learning initiative; Leadership Class in middle school; digital soundboard for performing arts; and renovated baseball stadium.

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL

300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, 31088

478.923.9668

shswr.org

Head of School Al Chromy

Founded 1955

Religious Affiliation Catholic

Grades K5–8

Total number of students 200

Average class size 16

Student to teacher ratio 1:10

Teachers holding master’s 74%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered K5

Language(s) offered Spanish

Music K5–8

Drama 8

Visual arts K5–8

Tuition $5,788

Students receiving financial aid 45%

Uniform yes

What’s new We are opening a new, state-of-the-art school in January 2017 and will be expanding our preschool program! We also offer before- and after-care. Please stop by or call for a tour.

ANDREWS MONTESSORI SCHOOL

501 Bass Rd., Macon, 31210

478.474.4465

samontessori.org

Head of School Karen Mangham

Founded 1986

Religious affiliation None

Grades K5–3

Total number of students 73

Average class size 18

Student to teacher ratio 8:1

Teachers holding master’s 3%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered n/a

Language(s) offered None

Music K5–3

Drama No

Visual art K5–3

Tuition lower elementary: $7,956

Students receiving financial aid 8%

Uniform No

What’s new St. Andrews classes are from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. with before-care from 7:30–8:30 a.m. and after-care from 3:30–6:00 p.m. for working parents. Summer programs also available.

JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL

905 High St., Macon, 31201

478.742.0636

sjsmacon.org

Head of School Dr. Kaye Hlavaty

Founded 1872

Religious affiliation Catholic

Grades K5–6

Total number of students 245

Average class size 17

Student to teacher ratio 9:1

Teachers holding master’s 71%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered K5

Language(s) offered Spanish

Music K5–6

Drama K5–5

Visual arts K5–6

Tuition lower: $5,400 | upper: $7,800

Students receiving financial aid 25%

Uniform yes

What’s new St. Joseph’s Catholic School expanded their academic offerings to include a 3K class. Parents have the option of registering for morning only or full-day hours. Class size is limited.

ST. PETER CLAVER CATHOLIC SCHOOL

133 Ward St., Macon, 31204

478.743.3985

spccatholicschool.org

Head of School Sister Cheryl Ann Hillig, D.C.

Founded 1903

Religious affiliation Catholic Grades K5–8

Total number of students 173

Average class size 16

Student to teacher ratio 16:1

Teachers holding master’s 67%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered K5

Language(s) offered Spanish

Music K5–8

Drama 4–8

Visual art K5–8

Sports Archery, basketball, soccer

Tuition K5–8: $5,240

Students receiving financial aid 85%

Uniform yes

What’s new Students are divided into Team Drexel or Claver their first week of school, remaining on the same team until graduation. At the end of each year, the winning team with the highest spirit points receives an ice-cream and dance party.

STRATFORD ACADEMY

6010 Peake Rd., Macon, 31220

478.477.8073

stratford.org

Head of School Dr. Robert Veto

Founded 1960

Religious affiliation Non-sectarian

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 850

Average class size 14

Student to teacher ratio 14:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 100%

Teachers holding master’s 58%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered K5

Language(s) offered French, Latin, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish

AP courses yes

Average SAT

Reading 530–660

Writing 530–650

Math 520–640

Music K5–12

Drama K5–12

Visual art K5–12

Varsity sports Baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, shooting, soccer, fast-pitch softball, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball, wrestling

Tuition lower: $12,928 | upper: $14,065

Students receiving financial aid 19%

Uniform yes

What’s new In August 2016, the Cantrell Lower School opened. Spring of 2017, the former lower school will be reopened as a Student Activities Center featuring a second gym, aftercare space, a fine arts suite, and more.

TATTNALL SQUARE ACADEMY

111 Trojan Tr., Macon, 31210

478.477.6760

tattnall.org

Head of School John Hankinson

Founded 1969

Religious affiliation Christian

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 500

Average class size 15

Student to teacher ratio 9:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 100%

Teachers holding master’s 50%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered 5

Language(s) offered Spanish, Latin, Mandarin Chinese

AP courses yes

Average SAT n/a

Music K5–12

Drama K5–12

Visual Art K5–12

Varsity sports Football, cross country, softball, basketball, baseball, track & field, swimming, golf, tennis, soccer, cheerleading, wrestling, volleyball, clay target shooting

Tuition lower: $6,360 | upper: $12,375

Students receiving financial aid 20%

Uniform yes

What’s new Introduction of International Exchange Student program and partnership with New Oasis, Mandarin as additional foreign language, New Wonders Reading Curriculum for lower grades, zoology added to science courses, Leadership Club for students, facility upgrades/additions.

THE WESTFIELD SCHOOL

2005 U.S. Hwy. 41 S., Perry, 31069

478.987.0547

westfieldschool.org

Head of School William Carroll

Founded 1969

Religious affiliation Not affiliated with a church

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 521

Average class size 15

Student to teacher ratio 10:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college 100%

Teachers holding master’s 65%

Tutoring available yes

Grade foreign language first offered K5

Language(s) offered French, Spanish

AP courses yes

Average SAT

Reading 480–590

Writing 460–600

Math 470–590

Music K5–12

Drama 9–12

Visual art 1–12

Varsity sports Football, softball, cheerleading, cross country, clay target shooting, wrestling, basketball, swimming, tennis, track/field, baseball, golf, soccer

Tuition lower: $4,716-$9,948 | middle: $10,260 | upper: $10,356

Students receiving financial aid 22%

Uniform on Wednesdays for students in grades 6-12

What’s new Media Centers are transforming into exploratory, collaborative, and creative learning spaces with access to computers, iPads, marker boards, green screens, and other mediums; Dual enrollment with Middle Georgia State University; and 1:1 laptop initiative for 2017.

WINDSOR ACADEMY

4150 Jones Rd., Macon, 31216

478.781.1621

windsoracademyknights.com

Head of School John Welch

Founded 1970

Religious affiliation None

Grades K5–12

Total number of students 248

Average class size 12–15

Student to teacher ratio 15:1

Graduation rate 100%

Attending college n/a

Teachers holding master’s 30%

Tutoring available No

Grade foreign language first offered 9

Language(s) offered Spanish, French

AP course yes

Average SAT

Reading 500

Writing n/a

Math 500

Music K5–4

Drama n/a

Visual art n/a

Varsity sports Football, baseball, softball, basketball, wrestling, and track

Tuition lower: $7,560 | upper: $9,528

Students receiving financial aid 15%

Uniform yes

Happy hunting!#