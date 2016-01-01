Central Georgia Private School Directory 2017-18

GFM JAN 2017
Georgia Family invited all private schools in Middle Georgia to be a part of the Annual Private School Directory. These schools are accredited through organizations such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Southern Association of Independent Schools, and the Georgia Accrediting Commission. The information in this guide was obtained via a survey conducted directly with these schools.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Responses omitted or listed with n/a means the questions were either not applicable or were not answered by the school system. All area systems were sent identical questionnaires. If a school did not return our questionaire they were not included. Be sure to ask the schools of interest to you if the listed tuition is for 2016/2017 or for 2017/2018. We do not list non-academic grades (grades below K5).
CENTRAL FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
8460 Hawkinsville Rd., Macon, 31216
478.788.6909
cfcalancers.org
Head of School Josh Queen
Founded 1970
Religious affiliation Baptist
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 310
Average class size 15
Student to teacher ratio 12:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 90%
Teachers holding master’s 20%
Tutoring available Yes
Grade foreign language first offered 10
Language offered Spanish
AP courses no
Average SAT n/a
Music 1–12
Drama 6–12
Visual art 1–12
Varsity sports Cross country, track, football, softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, cheerleading
Tuition lower: $4,200 | upper: $7,980
Students receiving financial aid 35%
Uniform no
What’s new Students have the ability to earn college and high school credit through the Move on When Ready (MOWR) program. Currently partnering with MGSU, GMC, Toccoa Falls College, and Truett McConnell University.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP ACADEMY
621 Walnut St., Warner Robins, 31093
478.975.0806
cfaeagles.com
Head of School Dr. Veronica G. Bee
Founded 1999
Religious affiliation non-denominational
Grades K5–7
Total number of students 158
Average class size 12–15
Student to teacher ratio 1:15
Teachers holding master’s 2%
Tutoring available Yes
Grade foreign language first offered n/a
Language offered none
Music none
Drama K5–7
Visual art no
Tuition lower: $3,600 | upper: $4,100
Students receiving financial aid n/a
Uniform Yes
What’s new: New activities at Christian Fellowship Academy include “Exploring God’s World of Countries.” Through this concept, students learn how other children in different countries live their daily lives.
COVENANT ACADEMY
4652 Ayers Rd., Macon, 31210
478.471.0285
covenantacademy.net
Head of School J. Alan Wood
Founded 1987
Religious affiliation Christian
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 383
Average class size 15
Student to teacher ratio n/a
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 95%
Teachers holding master’s 48%
Tutoring available Yes
Grade foreign language first offered 4
Languages offered Spanish, Latin
AP courses Yes
Average SAT n/a
Music K5–12
Drama 4–12
Visual art K5–12
Varsity sports Football, basketball, baseball, cross country, track, swimming, cheerleading, golf, soccer, wrestling, tennis
Tuition lower: $3,789–$10,473 | upper: $11,097
Students receiving financial aid 32%
Uniform Yes
What’s new Covenant’s 2016 graduates include a National Merit Finalist, Presidential Scholarship recipients, and a UGA Honor Program recipient. In 2016, student athletes signed with Georgetown University, Winthrop University, and South Georgia College. Fine arts continues to expand.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN DAY SCHOOL
5671 Calvin Dr., Macon, 31210
478.477.6505
fpdmacon.org
Head of School Gregg Thompson
Founded 1970
Religious affiliation Presbyterian
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 922
Average class size 16
Student to teacher ratio 12:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 100%
Teachers holding master’s 70%
Tutoring available Yes
Grade foreign language first offered 1st
Languages offered French, Spanish, Latin
AP courses Yes
Average SAT N/a
Music K5–12
Drama 3–12
Visual art K5–12
Varsity sports Baseball, basketball, cheer, competition cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, gymnastics, shooting, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field, volleyball, wrestling, lacrosse
Tuition lower: $4,150 (half day PK3) | $6,720 (full day PK) | $13,820 (upper)
Students receiving financial aid 31%
Uniform Yes
What’s new Diploma endorsement opportunities in STEM and Fine Arts, an elementary garden-to-table program, and new options to earn college credit. In addition to 19 AP courses, there are dual enrollment and dual credit courses.
FULLINGTON ACADEMY
264 Pine Ave., Pinehurst, 31070
229.645.3383
fullingtonacademy.com
Head of School Ken Shealy
Founded 1970
Religious affiliation non-denominational
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 281
Student to teacher ratio 18:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 95%
Average class size n/a
Teachers holding master’s 33%
Tutoring available Yes
Grade foreign language first offered 10
Language offered Spanish
AP courses no
Average SAT n/a
Music K5-8
Drama 9-12
Visual art 1–4
Varsity sports Football, basketball, baseball, softball, track & field, cheerleading, tennis, golf, shotgun, wrestling
Tuition $5,700
Students receiving financial aid none
Uniform no
What’s new Fullington Academy participates in the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program; has a successful middle and high school FFA program; two brand new buildings on campus; and added wrestling as a varsity sport.
MONTESSORI OF MACON
855 Tolliver Pl., Macon, 31210
478.757.8927
montessoriofmacon.org
Head of School Michele Scott
Founded 1991
Religious affiliation none
Grades K5–8
Total number of students 140
Average class sizes 20
Student to teacher ratio 10:1
Teachers holding master’s 45%
Teacher retention rate 95%
Tutoring available no
Grade foreign language first offered 4
Languages offered Spanish, French
Music K5–8
Drama 4–8
Visual art K5–8
Tuition lower: $7,900 | upper: $8,400
Students receiving financial aid 8%
Uniform no
What’s new Montessori of Macon offers an accredited Montessori education for children 18 months through 8th grade. Schedule an appointment to observe in our classrooms and to learn more about the benefits of a Montessori education.
MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY
851 Orange St., Macon, 31201
478.751.3240
mountdesales.net
Head of School David Held
Founded 1876
Religious affiliation Catholic
Grades 6–12
Total number of students 613
Average class size 17
Student to teacher ratio n/a
Graduation rate n/a
Attending college n/a
Teachers holding master’s 68%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered 6
Languages offered French, Spanish, Latin
AP courses 21
Average SAT
Reading 656
Writing 660
Math 642
Music 6–12
Drama 8–12
Visual art 6–12
Varsity sports Baseball, softball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track, wrestling, volleyball, lacrosse, clay target shooting, club archery
Tuition $12,330
Students receiving financial aid 35%
Uniform yes
What’s new AP Environmental Science test class for the College Board’s AP with WE Service Learning initiative; Leadership Class in middle school; digital soundboard for performing arts; and renovated baseball stadium.
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL
300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, 31088
478.923.9668
shswr.org
Head of School Al Chromy
Founded 1955
Religious Affiliation Catholic
Grades K5–8
Total number of students 200
Average class size 16
Student to teacher ratio 1:10
Teachers holding master’s 74%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered K5
Language(s) offered Spanish
Music K5–8
Drama 8
Visual arts K5–8
Tuition $5,788
Students receiving financial aid 45%
Uniform yes
What’s new We are opening a new, state-of-the-art school in January 2017 and will be expanding our preschool program! We also offer before- and after-care. Please stop by or call for a tour.
ANDREWS MONTESSORI SCHOOL
501 Bass Rd., Macon, 31210
478.474.4465
samontessori.org
Head of School Karen Mangham
Founded 1986
Religious affiliation None
Grades K5–3
Total number of students 73
Average class size 18
Student to teacher ratio 8:1
Teachers holding master’s 3%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered n/a
Language(s) offered None
Music K5–3
Drama No
Visual art K5–3
Tuition lower elementary: $7,956
Students receiving financial aid 8%
Uniform No
What’s new St. Andrews classes are from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. with before-care from 7:30–8:30 a.m. and after-care from 3:30–6:00 p.m. for working parents. Summer programs also available.
JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL
905 High St., Macon, 31201
478.742.0636
sjsmacon.org
Head of School Dr. Kaye Hlavaty
Founded 1872
Religious affiliation Catholic
Grades K5–6
Total number of students 245
Average class size 17
Student to teacher ratio 9:1
Teachers holding master’s 71%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered K5
Language(s) offered Spanish
Music K5–6
Drama K5–5
Visual arts K5–6
Tuition lower: $5,400 | upper: $7,800
Students receiving financial aid 25%
Uniform yes
What’s new St. Joseph’s Catholic School expanded their academic offerings to include a 3K class. Parents have the option of registering for morning only or full-day hours. Class size is limited.
ST. PETER CLAVER CATHOLIC SCHOOL
133 Ward St., Macon, 31204
478.743.3985
spccatholicschool.org
Head of School Sister Cheryl Ann Hillig, D.C.
Founded 1903
Religious affiliation Catholic Grades K5–8
Total number of students 173
Average class size 16
Student to teacher ratio 16:1
Teachers holding master’s 67%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered K5
Language(s) offered Spanish
Music K5–8
Drama 4–8
Visual art K5–8
Sports Archery, basketball, soccer
Tuition K5–8: $5,240
Students receiving financial aid 85%
Uniform yes
What’s new Students are divided into Team Drexel or Claver their first week of school, remaining on the same team until graduation. At the end of each year, the winning team with the highest spirit points receives an ice-cream and dance party.
STRATFORD ACADEMY
6010 Peake Rd., Macon, 31220
478.477.8073
stratford.org
Head of School Dr. Robert Veto
Founded 1960
Religious affiliation Non-sectarian
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 850
Average class size 14
Student to teacher ratio 14:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 100%
Teachers holding master’s 58%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered K5
Language(s) offered French, Latin, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish
AP courses yes
Average SAT
Reading 530–660
Writing 530–650
Math 520–640
Music K5–12
Drama K5–12
Visual art K5–12
Varsity sports Baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, lacrosse, shooting, soccer, fast-pitch softball, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball, wrestling
Tuition lower: $12,928 | upper: $14,065
Students receiving financial aid 19%
Uniform yes
What’s new In August 2016, the Cantrell Lower School opened. Spring of 2017, the former lower school will be reopened as a Student Activities Center featuring a second gym, aftercare space, a fine arts suite, and more.
TATTNALL SQUARE ACADEMY
111 Trojan Tr., Macon, 31210
478.477.6760
tattnall.org
Head of School John Hankinson
Founded 1969
Religious affiliation Christian
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 500
Average class size 15
Student to teacher ratio 9:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 100%
Teachers holding master’s 50%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered 5
Language(s) offered Spanish, Latin, Mandarin Chinese
AP courses yes
Average SAT n/a
Music K5–12
Drama K5–12
Visual Art K5–12
Varsity sports Football, cross country, softball, basketball, baseball, track & field, swimming, golf, tennis, soccer, cheerleading, wrestling, volleyball, clay target shooting
Tuition lower: $6,360 | upper: $12,375
Students receiving financial aid 20%
Uniform yes
What’s new Introduction of International Exchange Student program and partnership with New Oasis, Mandarin as additional foreign language, New Wonders Reading Curriculum for lower grades, zoology added to science courses, Leadership Club for students, facility upgrades/additions.
THE WESTFIELD SCHOOL
2005 U.S. Hwy. 41 S., Perry, 31069
478.987.0547
westfieldschool.org
Head of School William Carroll
Founded 1969
Religious affiliation Not affiliated with a church
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 521
Average class size 15
Student to teacher ratio 10:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college 100%
Teachers holding master’s 65%
Tutoring available yes
Grade foreign language first offered K5
Language(s) offered French, Spanish
AP courses yes
Average SAT
Reading 480–590
Writing 460–600
Math 470–590
Music K5–12
Drama 9–12
Visual art 1–12
Varsity sports Football, softball, cheerleading, cross country, clay target shooting, wrestling, basketball, swimming, tennis, track/field, baseball, golf, soccer
Tuition lower: $4,716-$9,948 | middle: $10,260 | upper: $10,356
Students receiving financial aid 22%
Uniform on Wednesdays for students in grades 6-12
What’s new Media Centers are transforming into exploratory, collaborative, and creative learning spaces with access to computers, iPads, marker boards, green screens, and other mediums; Dual enrollment with Middle Georgia State University; and 1:1 laptop initiative for 2017.
WINDSOR ACADEMY
4150 Jones Rd., Macon, 31216
478.781.1621
windsoracademyknights.com
Head of School John Welch
Founded 1970
Religious affiliation None
Grades K5–12
Total number of students 248
Average class size 12–15
Student to teacher ratio 15:1
Graduation rate 100%
Attending college n/a
Teachers holding master’s 30%
Tutoring available No
Grade foreign language first offered 9
Language(s) offered Spanish, French
AP course yes
Average SAT
Reading 500
Writing n/a
Math 500
Music K5–4
Drama n/a
Visual art n/a
Varsity sports Football, baseball, softball, basketball, wrestling, and track
Tuition lower: $7,560 | upper: $9,528
Students receiving financial aid 15%
Uniform yes
