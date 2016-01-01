7 Fun Things for Kids to Do This Weekend

FEB. 3–5, 2017



2017 FESTIVAL OF CAMELLIAS OPENING DAY CELEBRATION

@ MASSEE LANE GARDENS



Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Time: 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Address: 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley

Cost: FREE admission

Celebrate a southern classic with the 2017 Festival of Camellias at Massee Lane Gardens. January and February are the peak blooming season for camellias in Georgia, making this weekend the perfect time to see the flowers in all of their beauty. Saturday is the official opening day celebration for the festival with free admission, a video presentation on the history of Massee Lane Gardens, self-guided tours, and free scavenger hunts for children.

GEORGIA WILDLIFE FEDERATION’S GREAT OUTDOORS SHOW

@ THE GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIRGROUNDS



Date: Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3–5

Time: Friday 1–7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Address: 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry

Cost: Adults $10, Seniors (65+), and Kids (6–12) $8, 5 and under FREE

The Georgia Wildlife Federation hosts two annual outdoor shows, continuing a tradition dating back to 1984. This weekend, the show comes to Perry featuring “Fisharama” and “Turkeyrama” fun for all! Show attendees enjoy browsing a wide selection of the latest in sporting goods at exhibitors’ tables and picking up tips from various hunting and fishing experts. Reaching over 100,000 people each year, each event showcases important conservation issues, providing information to expand understanding about habitat loss, negative impacts on wildlife, and threats to our hunting and fishing heritage. The shows are a key source of funding for Georgia Wildlife Foundation’s conservation programs.

VALENTINE’S PHOTO BOX

@ THE HOME DEPOT



Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Address: The Home Depot stores

Cost: FREE

Bring your children to this hands-on workshop where they can build a Valentine-themed photo box, perfect for keeping photos of loved ones front and center. Once the box is built, your child can decorate it with paint and The Home Depot stickers. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin (while supplies last). Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron, and pin. Register for classes online at workshops.homedepot.com/workshops.

GEORGIA AFRICAN BRIGADE DURING THE CIVIL WAR

@ OCMULGEE NATIONAL MONUMENT



Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Location: 1207 Emery Highway, Macon

Cost: FREE

As part of the Georgia History Festival 2017, Ocmulgee National Monument will host this educational event every Saturday in February. Your will hear Lonnie Davis will speak on the Georgia African Brigade during the Civil War (1863-1867). In 1865, during his daring raid into the South, Union General James Harrison Wilson directed the commanders of each of his three divisions to recruit and organize a regiment of former slaves during his march through Alabama and Georgia. By the time Wilson’s forces arrived in Columbus, Georgia, the Corps had recruited 1,400 men. When he arrived in Macon, the recruits were over 2,700. On April 24 & 25, all of the former slaves recruited by the Corps were organized into three regiments consisting of 1,100 men and were outfitted with Union uniforms and equipment.

ANTIQUE STEAM ENGINE DEMONSTRATION

@ JARRELL PLANTATION



Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Time: 2–4 p.m.

Address: 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette

Cost: $4–$6.50

Come let off some steam by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between Jarrell’s manning different work positions throughout the mill. See our stationary steam engine in action, and experience live steam that puts into motion this important provider of mechanical energy in America’s past.

TOUR THE MUSEUM

@ INDIAN SPRINGS STATE PARK



Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Time: 2–4 p.m.

Address: 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla

Cost: $5 parking fee

The first Saturday of each month in 2017, Indian Springs State Park will offer free museum tours! A staff member or park volunteer will be available to answer questions about the park, its history, and upcoming events! Come enjoy the history and an afternoon in the beautiful, great outdoors!

SUPER MUSEUM SUNDAY

@ LOCAL HISTORIC SITES



Date: Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: Most sites will be open from 12–4 p.m.

Cost: FREE admission

Participating historic sites and museums will open their doors to Georgians and visitors alike this Sunday in honor of the Georgia History Festival. Experience our state’s rich history and culture in over sixty participating points of interest all over Georgia! The annual Super Museum Sunday is an exceptional opportunity to experience history with your family.

Nearby Participating Sites include:

Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon

Ruth Hartley Mosley Women’s Center, 626 Spring Street, Macon

Andalusia Farm (home of Flannery O’Connor), 2628 N. Columbia Street, Milledgeville

Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette

Old Governor’s Mansion, 120 South Clarke Street, Milledgeville

Visit georgiahistoryfestival.org for more participating museums.#