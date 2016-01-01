GFM DEC 2016

Christmas shopping for the special women in your life can be a blast . . . if you know what you’re looking for! That’s why Georgia Family Magazine offers our 2016 Gifts for Her Guide. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and peruse some fresh ideas for this year’s gift list.

Cashmere Wrap

Just right for cool nights, this weighty cashmere accessory makes an elegant cover-up or exquisite scarf. Available in one size and a variety of colors. $188; garnethill.com

TIFFANY & Co. INFINITY Pendant

What woman wouldn’t love jewlery from Tiffany’s? This beautifully designed sterling necklace will show her a symbol of your love with its use of the Infinity sign. 18” L. $250; tiffany.com

Clé de Peau’s Brightening Serum Supreme

A silky, brightening serum that works at the deepest levels to target the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Inspires diamond-like clarity, even skin tone, and overflowing radiance through the synergistic effect of luminosity.1.3 fl oz. $180; cledepeaubeaute.com

Ladies Fragrance Collection by Penhaligon’s London

This miniature fragrance collection contains four bottles of their best-selling fragrances in 5ml. Available for ladies and gentlemen, these beautifully presented gifts are the perfect introduction to the world of Penhaligon’s. The ladies collection contains 5ml bottles of Artemisia, Lily of the Valley, Ellenisia, and Malabah. $45; penhaligons.com/us

Dew Puff

Made from the root of konjac, a plant native to Asia (also known as Elephant Yam), it can clean, exfoliate, soften, and refresh the skin. Choose from original (great for baby), asian clay (great for moisturizing), or bamboo charcoal (great for blemishes). Skin will stay hydrated all season long. $8/each; dewpuff.com

Triby

A digital assistant, Internet radio, connected speaker, hands-free speakerphone, and connected message board all rolled into one, Triby transforms the fridge memo into a fun digital experience. The Alexa voice service can add anything to a shopping list. Send messages, emoji, and freestyle drawn doodles to Triby via its dedicated app to remind loved ones about after school activities and when dinner will be ready. $199; invoxia.com/triby

Jasmine Aroma Diffuser

Enjoy a gentle stream of fragrance to open nasal passages, aid in a calming sleep, or freshen rooms. Just add water and pure essential oil. It runs for 8–24 hours. Automatic shut-off. Available in white, black, berry, metal, lime, and bronze. $60; stadlerform.com

Eva Ultrasonic Humidifier

The external humidity sensor ensures precise humidification and serves as a remote control. Unique adaptive humidity technology, alters the humidification output to maintain the desired humidity level quietly and efficiently. The optional pre-heating feature, results in a comfortably warm mist along with higher performance. Eva can sit directly on the floor, which due to the high risk of damage, very few ultrasonic humidifiers in the market can boast. Accepts essential oils. Automatic shutoff when empty. Available in white and black. $200; stadlerform.com

